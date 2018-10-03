How Will Cardi B's Assault Charges Impact Her Growing Empire?

Cardi B's success story may have just hit a snag. Over the past few years, Cardi B has gone from Love & Hip Hop star to holding the longest-running number one record by a solo woman rapper for "Bodak Yellow." As she says in "I Do," a track off her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, "My little 15 minutes lasting long as hell, huh?" However, on Monday she turned herself in to the NYPD and was charged with assault and reckless endangerment for a fight at a strip club in Queens. Was this the end of Cardi's 15 minutes?
According to TMZ, the singer allegedly told people to attack two of the bartenders at the club with chairs and bottles due to suspicions that one of the women slept with her husband Offset. The Migos rapper has had his own brushes with the law and is facing two felony gun charges following a July arrest in Georgia, and Cardi inciting violence has made headlines before, after she allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week after party. In both instances, she was in the wrong, but she doesn't seem to be facing consequences.
For many people, something like this could be a dark spot on their career, or at least something that would trip them up a bit. Reese Witherspoon canceled her TV appearances following her 2013 arrest, and Winona Ryder practically fell off the earth after she was convicted of shoplifting in 2001. However, Cardi seems to be following the opposite trajectory. Not only is she still set to perform at the American Music Awards on October 9th, but people on Twitter are practically stanning for her arrest, fawning over her fashion choices as she exited the Queens precinct.
This is probably thanks to the fact that Cardi has always branded herself as a "regular, degular" girl, and fame hasn't changed that. Her Instagram is filled with no-filter (in both the hypothetical and non-hypothetical sense) video posts in which the star is candid about everything from her music to plastic surgery, just as she was doing long before she reached worldwide fame. Even though she's climbed her way to the top, she's been careful to never place herself on a pedestal, giving her wiggle room for missteps.
Cardi B's trial is set to take place on October 29, but in the meantime, she doesn't seem too concerned. Her most recent Instagram Story is her talking about her car, and she's continued to post on social media as if nothing happened. Because as far as she and her fans are concerned, not much has.
