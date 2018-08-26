A party isn’t a party without Cardi B. Or in this case, a concert.
The rapper just proved that motherhood won’t stop her from making money moves, as she made a surprise return to the stage during the first of four Madison Square Garden shows for Drake and Migos’ Aubrey and the Three Migos tour.
Sporting a long, hot pink wig, Cardi stepped on the stage alongside her husband, Offset, and the rest of Migos, to spit her verse from “MotorSport.” Afterward she took to Twitter to share just how anxious the performance made her. “I was so nervous and the stage was shakin,” she wrote. Cardi also shared a nude photo of herself on Twitter following the performance, seemingly showing off her post-baby body snapback and peacock-inspired ink.
I was so nervous and the stage was shakin https://t.co/rz4P5UZHKT— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018
Fans initially expected to see Cardi perform live for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, at the MTV Video Music Awards last week. Instead, she just opened the show with a prank: "I got a new surprise for you, you know what I'm saying,"'she teased, pretending to swaddle what appeared to be baby Kulture, but was instead a moonman statue. But, this wasn’t the only opportunity to perform since becoming a mom that Cardi has bowed out of.
In late July, she announced that she wouldn’t be joining Bruno Mars on the final leg of his 24K Magic tour, citing, “not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.” Later, she shared more details on what giving birth had done to her body in an Instagram live video. My ass is broken...she broke me. She really broke me. She took all the strength from my body."
Nonetheless, the new mommy has still been grinding. She recently dropped a new video for her single “Ring” featuring Kehlani, and just finished filming a music video for DJ Snake’s new single with Selena Gomez.
If anything, this latest performance just proves that Cardi is officially back and better than ever.
