Cardi B Just Bowed Out Of A Tour To Be With Her Daughter

Cardi B announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she won't be touring with Bruno Mars this fall. She gave birth to her child, a girl named Kulture, in July, and won't be ready to travel by the time Mars' tour launches.
"I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough for me to recover mentally and physically," Cardi wrote in a Notes app statement. "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."
She added that she initially thought she'd be able to bring her daughter with her, but doctors advised her not to travel with young baby Kulture. Bruno Mars has already tweeted his own support, telling her that "the fans will understand."
Cardi B announced her pregnancy in April, days after releasing her first album Invasion of Privacy. She continued to perform well into her pregnancy, most notably taking the stage at Coachella in late April. In June, she covered Rolling Stone almost fully in the nude, her pregnant stomach on full display. Though she kept her pregnancy quiet for the first few months, Cardi was — and still is — an incredibly visible celebrity. She makes regular talk show appearances and was one of the leading attendees of this year's Met Gala. In other words, she works hard. And she has a very small baby at home. Just this week, she tweeted that Kulture barely sleeps. Just the same, Cardi has made it clear that she plans to keep pursuing her career. Speaking to New York’s Hot 97 in April, she said plainly, "Why can't I have both?"
She added, "Why do I have to be in my mid-30’s to have a baby? What am I doing wrong? I’m a grown woman. ... I’m 25 years old, and I’m going to say this in the most humblest way — I’m a millionaire. I’m established." She's cemented in the music canon, thanks to singles like "I Like It" and "I Do," so she should be able to take some time off for her child.
Cardi and Bruno Mars' first dual performance was supposed to be September 7 in Denver. Mars has yet to announce who will replace her, or if the 24k Magic tour will even find a replacement. See Cardi's full statement, below.
