Exclusive: Cardi B's Makeup Artist Shares All The Details Of Her Winning Look

As much as her new pixie cut stole the show , it also made for a crystal clear look at her gorgeous makeup, which featured magenta dusted around the eyes (that matched her gown) and an attention-grabbing winged eyeliner. For the inside scoop on the chart-topper's beauty look, we spoke to Cardi's longtime makeup artist Erika La Pearl , who dished on her skin-care prep, the inspiration behind her transformation, and the products used.