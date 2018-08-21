Exclusive: Cardi B's Makeup Artist Shares All The Details Of Her Winning Look

When Cardi B announced that she would be attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, fans anxiously awaited her post-baby red carpet debut. The question on everyone's minds? What look she would rock for the comeback, especially since she's been having fun with her hair as of late.
As much as her new pixie cut stole the show, it also made for a crystal clear look at her gorgeous makeup, which featured magenta dusted around the eyes (that matched her gown) and an attention-grabbing winged eyeliner. For the inside scoop on the chart-topper's beauty look, we spoke to Cardi's longtime makeup artist Erika La Pearl, who dished on her skin-care prep, the inspiration behind her transformation, and the products used.
Finding Time
"We found out that Cardi B was going to the VMAs from her team last month," La Pearl tells Refinery29. "The hardest part of working a red carpet is time. Everything is time sensitive and you must stay organized and come prepared. With the red carpet, I try to use the dress to inspire what makeup palettes will be used."
A Whole New Cardi
Cardi embraced the newest stage of her life as a mom and let it define her look for the evening. "Her inspiration comes from a more sophisticated Cardi B with a new perspective on life that she can achieve it all as a mother, music artist, and businesswoman," says La Pearl. "We decided to go for a vintage look with the short pixie hairstyle."
Wake Up Call
With a new baby comes restless nights, as Cardi tweeted, "My baby don’t sleep... night or day." So to wake up her skin for the red carpet, La Pearl trusted Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Eye Creme, C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme, and Balancing Force Oil Control Toner to give the star the pick-me-up she needed long before makeup.
All About The Eyes
La Pearl says she loved accentuating the rapper's eyes for her record-breaking music video "I Like It." — and things haven't changed post-baby. "My favorite part is Cardi B’s eyes," La Pearl says. "For me, it’s all about the eyeshadow and the lashes. If done correctly, it can truly prove to be a statement."
For that statement look, La Pearl applied Kiss Lashes and trusted in Pat McGrath Labs for the rest of the look, including MTHRSHP SUBVERSIVE La Vie en Rose Eyeshadow Palette for the magenta color, the PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner for the dramatic wing, SKIN FETISH: Highlighter + Balm Duo in ‘BRONZE for her glow and LIP FETISH: Sheer Color Balm in ‘FLESH 3’ (launches mid-September) for the nude lip.
"She was extremely happy with her look," adds La Pearl. "She was excited to be back." And we're excited to have you back, Cardi!
