Though we wish it weren't true, Cardi B and Offset, one of 2018's most beloved couples, has split. Don't panic, though. By the sounds of things it was a fairly tame separation and there are no bad feelings at this point in time. Cardi herself announced the news in a Instagram video on Tuesday night, telling her followers that she and the Migos rapper had simply fallen out of love.
"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi admitted. "It's nobody's fault. I guess, like, we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore." She added that it may "take a little time" to get a divorce and that she would always have a lot of love for Offset. "We're really good friends, and we're really good business partners."
Cardi and Offset started dating in 2017, just as Cardi was experiencing a rapid, thrilling ascension to popularity with her single "Bodak Yellow." In October of that year, the couple got engaged, with Offset proposing at a concert in Philadelphia. Cardi revealed just this summer that she and the Georgia native had gotten married in late 2017. They have one child together, a girl named Kulture who was born in July.
