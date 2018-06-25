Did You Catch Offset's Sweet Shout Out To Cardi B At The BET Awards?

Cardi B may not be at the BET Awards this year (despite being nominated in three separate categories), but it doesn't mean she wasn't there in spirit. Cardi's fiancé, Offset, repped the couple by performing two tracks with Migos, "Walk It Talk It" and "Stir Fry." Not only that, but he also shouted out his partner while accepting his award for Best Group. And you may have missed the sweet and subtle callout if you weren't paying close attention.
While on stage with Quavo and Takeoff, Offset stole the microphone for a moment to share a word to the wise. "I thank my wife," he said, leaning into the mic. "You should thank yours." Mic drop. He's right! Thank your wife! Especially if she is Cardi B. Also, yes, he said the word "wife." Does this mean the duo is already wed? Probably not. It's just a catchier word than "fiancée."
The hip hop royalty would have made a stellar pair on the red carpet, but as we all know, Cardi B is a little busy satisfying her cravings at home while she patiently waits out the rest of her pregnancy.
At the rate this pair is going, there's always next year to see them perform together and tear up the carpet.
