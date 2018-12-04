Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His & Blake Lively's Sex Life (Sort Of)

In case you thought that the children of perfectly engineered couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were also similarly sculpted from stardust in a lab, Reynolds finally set the record straight on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"That happened from sex, just FYI," he joked of his 2-year-old daughter Inez.
When DeGeneres asked if he and his wife had only had sex twice, to produce Inez and their 3-year-old daughter James, he responded that yes, those were the only times.
"It’s a mercenary job, hoping for a third soon.”
To this apparent admission, the crowd went wild, but Reynolds shook his head to signal that two is enough for now.
"They say you need to do 10,000 hours of anything you want to be an expert at,” he added. While the audience was busy trying to absorb that idea fully, Reynolds reverted back to being the stuff of swoon-worthy father dreams.
"It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, two kids," said Reynolds. "I think of blinking right now as tiny little breaks all day, but it’s the dream. It’s the best, they’re my buddies. I love it.”
Both Reynolds and Lively love to hilariously troll each other on Instagram and often joke about their kids, but for the most part, the couple has been very private about their family life and have managed to keep their daughters out the spotlight. But when they do get together for a family outing — like when they made their public debut at Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame induction in 2016 — they only continue to cement their status as Hollywood's royal family.
Watch the Ellen clip below.
