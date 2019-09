But while we were all mesmerized by TATB, Set It Up , and The Kissing Booth , and everything else in Netflix’s all-encompassing attempt to make us all believe in love again , the streaming service snuck some other stuff into the queue. Original movies, to be exact. And you know what? Some of them are just — ” whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa ,” okay almost — as good as the sweet, true kiss that Lara Jean and Peter share on that lacrosse pitch.