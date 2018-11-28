Listen, I’m not one to judge. I fully understand the urge to watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before until you’ve fully memorized the soft curves of Noah Centineo’s lips, and can recall them at will. Who doesn’t want to see Lara Jean’s (Condor) baking efforts be interrupted by Hot Dad John Corbett, who tells her to go out with the most beautiful, understanding boy in the world? WHO??
But while we were all mesmerized by TATB, Set It Up, and The Kissing Booth, and everything else in Netflix’s all-encompassing attempt to make us all believe in love again, the streaming service snuck some other stuff into the queue. Original movies, to be exact. And you know what? Some of them are just — ”whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa,” okay almost — as good as the sweet, true kiss that Lara Jean and Peter share on that lacrosse pitch.
And because this is Netflix, there is literally something for everyone. Are you in a Black Mirror with Strong Female Protagonist mood? Check out Cam. Do you love Scottish accents and beards? Outlaw King is here, and it brought Chris Pine’s peen along for the ride. Ready for a good laugh cry? Private Life delivers all that and more. What’s more, with Netflix taking on a bigger role on the awards circuit, you’re going to have to tune in to make sure you fill out that Oscar ballot correctly.
So, if you can manage it, tear yourself away from Noah and give these other movies a chance. He’ll be waiting. He’s nice like that.