Netflix's Psychological Thriller About Cam Girls Looks Almost Too Dark

The Hollywood Reporter described the movie as "Lewis Carroll meets David Lynch," so, you know — expect weird. The trailer teases such insanity: Even before Alice meets her internet doppelganger, stuff gets realllllll strange, with her online clients demanding not just sexy videos, but faux-snuff content as well. Alice takes it all in stride, happily slicing her own neck (thanks to the help of horror movie makeup), not realizing that there is a very real threat headed her way.