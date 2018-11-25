Want An Apple Watch? Cyber Monday Will Bring Massive Discounts

Have you been putting off getting an Apple Watch? If so, this Monday might be the day to finally take the plunge.
On Monday, November 26 — known affectionately to deal-hunters everywhere as “Cyber Monday” or "Cyber Week" — Apple Watch prices will be joining brands like Glossier and Macy's by dramatically slashing prices on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and even Apple’s own website. Basically? It’s absolutely worth checking out the sales ahead of time, whether you’re definitely going to buy a watch or only want to take a look at them — you know, just to see what’s out there. Either way, here are the best Apple Watch deals for this Cyber Monday.