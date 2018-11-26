The Best Cyber Monday Deals For Makeup Lovers

When people start planning for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they usually start saving their coins for new TVs, appliances, or that coat at Nordstrom they've had their eyes on since September. But what's not spotlighted enough are all the beauty buys you can snag on the biggest shopping day of the year.
Most of the products that you'd have to step out of your budget to get (like that $60 NARS palette) or the wish list items you resisted (even if Jackie Aina told you it was worth it), are actually brought down in price over the holiday weekend, sometimes even as much as 50% off.
Because we don't want you to miss out on these sales coming from some of your favorite makeup brands — that includes free gifts with purchase — we've rounded up the best beauty deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now, you can bookmark that coat and all the discounted lipsticks that will match it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.