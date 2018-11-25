Ariana Grande & Halsey Are Done With Grief-Shaming Twitter Trolls

Ariana Grande has never exactly been one to take BS from anyone — including, apparently, people who judge the way she grieves.
On Thursday, Grande posted a photo of her ex Mac Miller, who died in September, with the caption, “you’re v missed.”
Given that Grande and Miller appeared to have celebrated Thanksgiving together last year, it made sense to most people that Grande might be feeling a little extra sentimental toward Miller. But not everyone saw it that way.
Early on Sunday morning, Grande posted a tweet saying that some of the things she sees (presumably on social media in the wake of Miller’s death) makes her feel “sick.”
some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018
Many people responded with messages of support for Grande. Among them was Halsey, a friend (and fellow chart-topper) of Grande’s, who wrote that the world “could only dream” of being as compassionate and gentle as Grande. She also took the liberty of delivering some extra-harsh words to a Twitter troll who wrote that Grande was “milking” Miller’s death, telling him, simply, to “shut the fuck up.”
ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up.— h (@halsey) November 25, 2018
In the meantime, Grande offered up solid words of advice to anyone who has ever experienced a loss, writing that everything she does is valid and honest, there is no “right or wrong” during the grieving period, and that she wishes love upon everyone.
everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018
That’s advice we could all learn from. For now, we’ll be listening to “Thank U, Next” on repeat until its sure-to-be-iconic music video is released.
