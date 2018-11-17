Ariana Grande & Halsey Support Each Other — & Plan Their World Domination

Halsey and Ariana Grande currently occupy the #1 and #2 spots on the iTunes charts, for their newest singles “Without Me” and “Thank U, Next,” respectively. But rather than get into petty competition nonsense, they’re taking a cue from Taylor Swift and Cardi B and supporting each other’s success — while plotting to take over the world.
On her Instagram Story, Grande shared a screenshot of a text convo with Halsey. In their messages, they remark on how stoked they are to be dominating the charts. “Honestly just happy it's us rn. The ladies need us. Time for an uprising, Attention world: we are no longer taking ur shit,” wrote Halsey, to which Grande replied, “AT ALL.” We hope their uprising includes a duet song in which they proudly proclaim that they are “no longer taking ur shit,” because that sounds like the anthem we all need.
Both Halsey and Grande have taken their rough spots and turned it into art. Grande’s song “Thank U, Next” is a mature love letter to her exes, whom she thanks for teaching her something about herself. She even closed the chapter on her signature high ponytail, with a new modern lob haircut. Halsey is moving on from her breakup with G-Eazy with a new tattoo (which may or may not allude to her ex) of a Libra scale with the words “sins” and “forgiveness.”
It’s refreshing to see two pop stars support each other. In a world where invented narratives about women in competition with each other still persist, we’re glad to see Grande and Halsey stick together. The world is big enough, and our music collection has enough space, for lots of female musicians who make incredible music. Whether or not a collab is coming remains to be seen, but we’re happy to take part in their uprising.
