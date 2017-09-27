Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence To Send Flowers To Cardi B

It looks like there's no "bad blood" between these two female artists.
This week, Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" moved past Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" to reach the number one spot on Billboard's Top 100 list. Some fans of Swift and Nicki Minaj tried to stop Cardi B's success, but it looks like Swift is taking the high road.
On Tuesday, Cardi B shared an Instagram post that revealed Swift had sent her flowers to congratulate her on the number one hit. "Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers ?❤️❤️....and I freaking love your music ?," Cardi B wrote in the Instagram caption.
The move marks one of the few times Swift has been in the public eye lately. She's released several singles from Reputation, but other than that, Swift has been avoiding the limelight. The only Instagram posts Swift has shared recently have been about her new music and her partnership with AT&T.
It's great to see Swift is supporting other female artists, though, especially after her fiasco with Nicki Minaj in 2015. That year, Minaj tweeted her disappointment that "Anaconda" wasn't nominated for Video of the Year at the VMAs, writing, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year."
Swift took the tweet as a personal jab, responding to Minaj, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.."
After Minaj told Swift she "didn't say a word" about her, Swift eventually apologized, and that was that. Still, it's nice to see her supporting Cardi B's success without making the conversation about herself. Cardi B's success is a true victory for female artists."Bodak Yellow" is only the second song by a solo female rapper to ever reach number one on the Billboard list. (The first was Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" from 1998.) That's definitely worth celebrating, and we're glad Swift is on board.
