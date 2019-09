Harington, who is constantly in the public eye but notably tight-lipped about his personal life, was romantically linked to Leslie for more than six years after they first met on the Game of Thrones set. They publicly stepped out as a couple for the first time in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in June — at an actual, real-life castle, appropriate for television royalty. Their cast members were also in attendance and, thankfully, there was no GoT-style plot twist for the wedding.