Kit Harington has shut down some recent cheating allegations from Russian model Olga Vlasova, who claims she had a one-month affair with the Game of Thrones star.
Vlasova released what she said were nude photos of Harington allegedly taken during the affair. According to E! News, Vlasova says she and Harington met in Luxembourg and slept together several times during his engagement to actress Rose Leslie, who starred in Game of Thrones alongside Harington as his character Jon Snow’s love interest, Ygritte. Vlasova said that she and Harington also slept together after his wedding to Leslie this summer.
A representative for Harington has denied the scandal, telling E! News, “The allegations in this story are completely false. He's never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova.”
Harington, who is constantly in the public eye but notably tight-lipped about his personal life, was romantically linked to Leslie for more than six years after they first met on the Game of Thrones set. They publicly stepped out as a couple for the first time in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. The couple tied the knot in June — at an actual, real-life castle, appropriate for television royalty. Their cast members were also in attendance and, thankfully, there was no GoT-style plot twist for the wedding.
After the 2018 Emmys, Harington briefly expressed his gratitude for his Game of Thrones journey — and how it brought him to Leslie. “I met my wife on this show, so, in that way it gave me my future family and life from here on in. That’s the main thing it did for me, and it’s changed me completely,” he said.
