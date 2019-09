Ali swiped the formula on my hand, and I was impressed by the shine. But I was still skeptical: How would it feel and look on my actual face? I have sensitive skin, so I'm very reluctant when it comes to potent serums , but this one proved its worth after just one use. I took the product home and applied it as the last step in my morning skin-care routine. I released three droplets on my face, focusing on the cheeks and forehead, and rubbed it in upwards. I felt the moisture right away, like a cooling jelly, which was a breath of fresh air in the a.m. Afterwards, I decided to go with zero coverage — zip, nada, just mascara and eyebrow pencil. Because what's glass skin if you're covering it all up? (That said, the product can also be applied over makeup as a finishing step.)