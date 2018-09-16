I have a love-hate relationship with primer. Whether it's mattifying, hydrating, color-correcting, or blurring — it all tends to feel like an extra step in my already long-as-hell routine. But as much as my mind tells me to skip primer altogether, my combination skin reaps the benefits of a good formula. So I caved when Farsáli’s Skintune Blur primer appeared on my desk.
I was instantly enticed by the sleek turquoise blue bottle, but skeptical of its "blurring" claims on the back. As someone with a T-zone that produces enough oil to cook with, I always call bullshit when a product promises FaceTuned skin IRL. But in the name of the brand responsible for some of the 'grams buzziest primers, I felt compelled to give it a go.
Unlike primers of Farsáli’s past (I'm looking at you Unicorn Essence), Skintune is meant to hydrate, mattify, and brighten your complexion at the same damn time. Plus, it's packed with vitamin C and cucumber extract to nourish and brighten while it blurs.
As soon as I put the droplet to my face (like Youtube's taught me), I got a soothing whiff of cucumber and I knew my skin was in for a good time. First, I carefully massaged a few drops into my T-zone since I wasn't sure of how mattifying it would be. As the liquid absorbed into my skin, it melted into a soft velvet veil that sopped up sebum and made the pores around my nose feel smooth. It also delivered a cooling sensation that made my face feel hydrated and plump.
Before I knew it, a few drops to my T-zone turned into coating my entire face with Skin Blur before applying my foundation. Instead of feeling papery matte (or too tacky), my face felt like expensive satin. My makeup buffed seamlessly into my skin and I was (almost) 100% shine-free by 2 p.m. — a feat considering how greasy I normally get.
While I can't promise to be dedicated enough to use primer religiously, I can promise to give my best beauty influencer imitation before a mirror with this whenever I'm after a flawless complexion.
