Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez Buy Back Proenza Schouler

Of the changes, designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are rightfully chuffed. "We are thrilled to embark on this new, very exciting chapter of Proenza Schouler and are delighted about the team of industry leaders we have assembled who, together with us, will help drive the business to its full potential," they said, via press release. "We couldn't be happier to have Kay, Mary, and Jon by our side and to once again have full authority over our company's destiny." It looks like McCollough and Hernandez are preparing for some sort of retail domination; we suggest you watch this space.