Thom Browne Secures Investors, Is Now Worth $500 Million

This all means that Browne's fabrics will get better (and presumably more Italian) and his luxury goods will be more readily available around the world. It also means that the business of $2,500 suits is still viable. Of its newest acquisition, Zegna Group CEO Ermenegildo Zegna said, "Thom's visionary approach and his unique point of view have enabled him to build and nurture the most loyal clientele. On this strong footing, and thanks to a thriving women's business and strong appeal with millennials, we believe that we can build long-term value for all of our stakeholders."