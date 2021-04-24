We Tried The $1,495 Workout Mirror That’s On Sale This Weekend

After demoing a strength workout on the Mirror, I can see the intrigue of having a personal workout mirror. The videos are very clear, and look like a hologram. The trainer (named Katie) was engaging and easy to follow. During each exercise, there's a timer on-screen that tells you how much longer you have for each move. If you have an injury, the Mirror will suggest modifications to try in the bottom corner. The device also comes with a heart rate monitor that connects to the Mirror, so you can see how hard you're working. And you can link your Spotify account up with the app and listen to your own playlists while you work out.