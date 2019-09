Beyoncé's Halloween Costume Is A Tribute To The Fastest Woman In The World

'Yonce recreated one of Flo Jo's costume she wore to compete during the 100m at the 1988 US Track and Field Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana which qualified Flo Jo for the 1988 Summer Olympics. It was a monumental race for her as she set the world record in the 100 and 200 meter race which still stand today. Flo Jo regularly ran (and won) races wearing asymmetrical one-leg tracksuits she designed herself, sported a long manicure compete with nail art, and let her hair hang loose around her face. The superstar perfected the look, recreating Joyner's asymmetrical race outfit right now to her manicure and red lipstick.