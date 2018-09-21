No, Beyoncé Isn't Wearing Yeezy In Kanye West’s Instagram

So much for Kanye West and Jay Z ending their feud. On Thursday, West posted what the world thought was proof that the two were on better terms — they have been publicly on the outs since 2016, when 'Ye went on a rant about the fact that Jay Z and Beyoncé didn't attend his wedding, that their children don't play together, and that there would never be a Watch The Throne 2. All of that seemed to be over when West posted a photo of Jay Z and Beyoncé hugged up in the back of an expensive car to Instagram and captioned it "famleeeeee." But not so fast.
Though West didn't call out anything in particular about image, fans took the gesture to mean that Beyoncé was wearing Yeezy heels. Page Six reported the Lemonade singer rekindled her friendship by wearing shoes from West's Season Five collection. Vogue did too (though it later update its piece). Same with Vanity Fair. But it turns out those Beyoncé isn't actually wearing Yeezys.
Website Love B Scott exclusively confirmed Beyoncé is wearing Maliboo Clear Perspex Mule with a wedge heel from the brand Public Desire. The shoes retail for $49.99. "Sorry Kanye — The Carters haven’t forgiven you quite yet," the site reported.
It's no surprise so many outlets go it wrong, though, as fans seem overly eager for the two men to reconcile. The fight reportedly started back at the infamous elevator incident after the Met Gala in 2014, where Solange Knowles fought Jay Z. As a result, Beyoncé and Jay Z didn't attend 'Ye and Kim Kardashian's wedding. “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding,” West said in May during an interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God. “I understand he [Jay] was going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.” Jay Z replied on he and Beyoncé's joint album Everything Is Love on the song "FRIENDS." He rapped: "I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin.’ I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n----, I ain't leavin’."
Just so we're all on the same page: No, Beyoncé isn't wearing Yeezys, and no, we still don't know if Watch the Throne 2 is actually happening...
