No, Beyoncé Isn't Wearing Yeezy In Kanye West’s Instagram

It's no surprise so many outlets go it wrong, though, as fans seem overly eager for the two men to reconcile. The fight reportedly started back at the infamous elevator incident after the Met Gala in 2014, where Solange Knowles fought Jay Z. As a result, Beyoncé and Jay Z didn't attend 'Ye and Kim Kardashian's wedding. “I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding,” West said in May during an interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God . “I understand he [Jay] was going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.” Jay Z replied on he and Beyoncé's joint album Everything Is Love on the song "FRIENDS." He rapped: "I ain't going to nobody for nothin’ when me and my wife beefin.’ I don't care if the house on fire, I'm dyin’, n----, I ain't leavin’."