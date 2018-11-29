This Fledgling Modeling Agency Is The World’s First For Dark-Skinned Women

The fashion industry, she argues, struggles to accept dark-skinned models thanks to tokenism, which dictates that there can only be one Black girl on a runway or at a shoot – one who is usually fair-skinned with Euro-centric facial features. There were the makeup artists on set would told Hurley they’ve never done a look on a Black girl. And the shoots and shows where she says she was the only Black girl. “I had trouble joining agencies if they already had a dark-skinned model,” she explained. “There was no space for me.” As Hurley works to get more exposure and work for dark-skinned models via Choco Models’ launch, her own modeling career has taken a backseat– but it's worth it.