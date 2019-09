The fourth Pearson kid suggestion seems especially impossible since it would seriously call into question the monument This Is Us has built to its paragon of fatherhood and husbandhood, Jack Pearson. The entire mythology of the series hangs on the life Jack built in Pittsburgh with Rebecca being both his dream and destiny, as opposed to the the vet's consolation prize. Think back to how a young Jack described his life goals to Rebecca in “ Katie Girls ” — that was a man who never thought he could have a family and desperately wanted one. Would the series really tell us that Jack abandoned the first woman he loved in Vietnam, never looked back, and left his child there, too? The man who ran into a burning building to save his Katie Girl’s dog? That Rebecca was Jack’s second choice after actually falling madly in love back in Vietnam? I think not.