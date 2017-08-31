Check your calendar, This Is Us fans. Does today look familiar? No, it's not the season 2 premiere, which is September 26. It's the Big 3's birthday. The triplets were due October 12, but ended up coming six weeks early, which just so happens to be today, August 31. Yes, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) are officially 37 years old and the cast of This Is Us is ready to celebrate.
In honor of this big triple birthday, This Is Us tweeted a special, but very, very short video that has the Pearson children saying happy birthday to themselves. Or, in Metz's case, singing a little ditty of "It's our birthday, today," which likely won't make it into an episode of This Is Us. Though, next season will have Kate exploring her singing dreams so that's something to look forward to.
? IT'S A BIG THREE BIRTHDAY! ? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/OIRhAS4R35— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 31, 2017
But, this was all a bit subdued for such a big occasion. After all, this is the first Big Three birthday since the show premiered. So leave it to Mama Pearson, Mandy Moore, to bring out all the stops. She even turned this holiday into a challenge for the younger versions of Kevin (Parker Bates), Randall (Lonnie Chavis) and Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak).
She challenged her onscreen kids to recreate the "banana-nut muffin Twinkie cupcake situation." For those who don't remember, this was the birthday dessert Moore's Rebecca tried to put together for husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) after she forgets his birthday. Let's not judge her, though, she was pregnant with triplets and still managed to walk to a gas station and buy the only sweet things they had: a banana nut muffin and Twinkies, squeezing out the cream for frosting. That's pretty impressive.
Nearly as impressive is watching Bates, Chavis and Hancsicsak try to recreate this dessert in just a minute. While Hancsicsak is adorably "oh my gosh"-ing through the challenge, Bates stays calm, cool, and collected. Chavis doesn't even bother using a knife, taking a blotting technique that is pretty genius, if you ask me.
In the end, Moore couldn't choose which cupcake she liked most — though, she has admitted she does have a favorite This Is Us kid — and crowns them all the winners. Best birthday ever? We think so.
Today is the Big 3's birthday!? So Mama Pearson had a special challenge for @lonniechavis, @Parker_Austin_B & @MHancsicsak.❤️ #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/6q4Lwxx3Tp— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 31, 2017
