Rebecca Pearson would never play favorites with the Big Three. But Mandy Moore, who brings the This Is Us character to life onscreen, is under no such obligation.
Okay, technically, Moore didn't actually choose between Kate, Kevin, and Randall. When Elle interviewer Emily Tannenbaum asked Moore who her favorite Pearson kid was, the actress gave a pretty non-answer. But when Tannenbaum asked which actor who plays one of the Big Three is her favorite, she did name one of them.
"I would say that I get to spend more time around Chrissy, because she's a lady, and we go to events and get gussied up and go to photo shoots together," Moore told Elle. "So I've probably spent more one-on-one time with her. But everybody's a delightful human on every level. We really lucked out. It's such a wonderful, grounded group of people. I've never experienced anything like it."
Advertisement
As for what Moore said when Tannenbaum asked her about her favorite Pearson child, the actress chided her for asking her to choose.
"That's so terrible. I don't think I can choose," Moore told Elle. "I love them all, and I love them all as people. I love every version and every age of actor, too. I can't avoid thinking about motherhood when I get to work with babies and 2-year-olds and all the different stages of childhood. It's remarkable. I have a great job."
The actress also revealed that she didn't have much experience with kids when the show started filming, and costar Milo Ventimiglia, who plays her onscreen husband, showed her how to swaddle a baby properly.
And, if you're curious, Moore also addressed those Princess Diaries 3 rumors in the Elle interview. (Don't get your hopes up for a Lana Thomas appearance.)
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement