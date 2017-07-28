How's this for a blast from the past? Mandy Moore wants to appear in The Princess Diaries 3 — provided her character gets a happy ending, of course.
Moore, who appeared in the first Princess Diaries film but not the sequel, portrayed Lana Thomas, a Regina George-type who tortured poor Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway). After Mia's famous glow-up, that all changed, and Lana pretended to buddy up to the high schooler she had bullied for years — not that Mia wanted anything to do with her at that point, of course.
Lana will likely be off Mia's radar for a third film — which both Hathaway and now deceased director Garry Marshall previously said they are intersted in making — but Moore found a way to fix all that. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Moore said she'd love for Mia and Lana to bury the hatchet — because, maybe, there was something deeper going on with Lana all along.
"Maybe I would make some quick cameo," the actress told the magazine. "I would like to see this woman evolve. If I'm going to be involved, I would be down for a cameo — maybe she could make amends with Mia and apologize for being a bully when she was younger. She was insecure, going through a difficult time in her life and [has now] reflected on why that wasn't okay."
One person who also wants to do right by their character, should they be asked to return? Robert Schwartzman, who portrayed Mia's longtime crush, Michael. The actor and musician told Glamour:
"If they came to me and said, ‘Hey, we want you to continue the series. We did something right the first time. Let's keep going,’ I don't know," Schwartzman admitted to the outlet. "You have to take everything one step at a time. I’d have to see where they’re taking it. Like, what do you want to do with the story? What is this character now? What do you want it to be? It'd be cool to at least have the conversation about it if they want to do it.”
Let's give both Lana and Michael some meaty material — I'm keeping my fingers crossed we'll see these characters again.
Correction: A previous version of this article did not make it clear that Princess Diaries director Garry Marshall passed on shortly after voicing his support for a third film.
