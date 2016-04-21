In addition to being an early breakout role for Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, The Princess Diaries also introduced us to one of Hollywood's OG hipsters — Robert Schwartzman.
Schwartzman played Michael Moscovitz, the apple of Mia's eye. He has winged hair, a messenger bag for a backpack, and a low-key, angsty swag. His character's overt cool factor is rooted in real life, as Schwartzman is the frontman for the rock band Rooney.
On the brink of the first movie's 15-year anniversary, the actor and musician just revealed some hopeful news. Shortly after Garry Marshall, the film's director, said a third film in the series is on the way, Schwartzman tells Glamour magazine that he would be open to return.
Schwartzman said he hasn't been approached yet, but did catch wind of Marshall's comments about a third installment. Schwartzman explained his ideal scenario to the mag: "If they came to me and said, ‘Hey, we want you to continue the series. We did something right the first time. Let's keep going,’ I don't know. You have to take everything one step at a time. I’d have to see where they’re taking it. Like, what do you want to do with the story? What is this character now? What do you want it to be? It'd be cool to at least have the conversation about it if they want to do it.”
Schwartzman did not appear in the sequel to The Princess Diaries because he was on tour with his band. He also said he has not seen Hathaway herself since the first film, but that, "She's such a hardworking actress. Seeing her today, it’s interesting because I just see her how I remember her. She's just really ambitious."
A gentleman on screen and in real life. What a guy.
