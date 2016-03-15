Princess Diaries 3 Is Happening, Says Director

Last year, we reported on rumors that Princess Diaries 3 was happening. Our reporting confirmed what we suspected: That the project would not be moving forward.
What a difference a year makes. To paraphrase Mark Twain: “Rumors that Princess Diaries 3 is not happening have been greatly exaggerated.”
We’ll let director Garry Marshall explain.
"I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do Princess Diaries 3 in Manhattan," Marshall tells People. "Anne Hathaway is very pregnant, so we have to wait until she has the baby and then I think we're going to do it."
He says that a relationship with actor Chris Pine could mean that the current Captain Kirk could reprise his role as Hathaway’s hubby.
"Yes, well Chris Pine likes me, you know why? Because his father is in Mother's Day!" Marshall tells People, referring to his upcoming holiday-based film.
It’s been 12 years since the last Princess Diaries film, so presumably Hathaway would be playing a Mia Thermopolis that has grown more comfortable with her Genovian heritage. Also worth remembering is that Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement is the second film written by Shonda Rhimes. The first was Crossroads. They can’t all be winners, Shonda.
