In a surprise for sobbing fans everywhere, This Is Us ended its freshman year with a hopeful look towards the future, as opposed to drowning in grief over Jack’s death. The Pearson patriarch’s final line to wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the season 1 finale — “I promise you, [our love story] is just getting started — immediately made us want to know what happens next.
Unfortunately for viewers everywhere, the Pearsons won’t be back on television for a very long time. This Is Us wrapped about two months earlier than most broadcast shows, since the traditional television season ends in May — not mid-March. That means you’re going to start jonesing for more of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca, and the Big Three much faster than, say, Riverdale.
The silver lining here is that we can guess almost exactly when we’ll get more This Is Us this fall, since NBC has already renewed the family drama for season 2 and a 2018-starting season 3.
The network is pretty conservative with its scheduling and will likely premiere Us Season 2 on Tuesday, September 19, which falls during 2017's “premiere week.” People are used to the hit airing on a Tuesday, so it’s doubtful NBC would want to confuse viewers by moving it around.
Now that we know the exact day to start counting down until — just 188 days left, y’all — it’s time to start figuring out what’s in store for our favorite characters. Scroll through the gallery to get all the answers.