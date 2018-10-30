Khloé Kardashian's year has been turbulent, to say the least, and she has watched it all replay on Keeping Up with the Kardashians this fall. In a recent Twitter reply spotted by Buzzfeed, Khloé admitted to one of her followers that, yes, reliving this ordeal stinks. The Twitter follower in question said that she felt "bad" for Khloé because she had to watch all of her drama unfurl on TV.
"If I'm not wrong, the next episode will be insane," the Twitter follower noted.
In reply, Khloé confirmed that fear: "Sadly, it will. I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right? The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life."
This April, as Khloé was on the verge of labor, the Daily Mail published video footage of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly kissing another woman. In the weeks following, the family barely addressed the media frenzy, choosing instead to focus on Khloé's newly minted motherhood. In late April, Kim Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was "really sad situation, all over." Later, it became clear that there'd been some drama: Kim unfollowed Thompson on Instagram. By mid-summer, the relationships all seemed to have been repaired. Thomspon was present at Khloé's birthday party, where he and Kim decided to follow each other on social media once more.
Since then, things have seemed less peachy, with Khloé sharing breakup quotes on social media, among other cryptic posts. As of now, her relationship status seems unclear. No matter what, though, the replay on these past few months isn't going to be pleasant. The next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, set to air November 4, will likely detail parts of Thompson's cheating scandal — hold tight, everyone!
