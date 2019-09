This April, as Khloé was on the verge of labor, the Daily Mail published video footage of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson seemingly kissing another woman . In the weeks following, the family barely addressed the media frenzy, choosing instead to focus on Khloé's newly minted motherhood. In late April, Kim Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that it was "really sad situation, all over." Later, it became clear that there'd been some drama: Kim unfollowed Thompson on Instagram . By mid-summer, the relationships all seemed to have been repaired. Thomspon was present at Khloé's birthday party, where he and Kim decided to follow each other on social media once more.