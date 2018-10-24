Pete Davidson's Breakup Cut Is Not What We Expected

It's officially been 10 days, 1 hour, 58 minutes, and 8 seconds since we first heard about Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's break-up. The $100,000 ring has been returned and the 16 tattoos are in the process of being covered up or removed. Although we're still struggling through the grieving process, both Grande and Davidson appear to be moving on. How? Well, Grande is going back on tour and taking a quick break from social media, while Davidson is... getting a haircut? Yes, time heals all wounds, but in Davidson's case, so does a trip to the salon.
After bleaching his hair for several months (presumably for a role), Davidson finally made a change and trimmed his platinum ends two days ago. But if you thought he buzzed it all off, then you don't know how unpredictable Davidson can really be. Instead, the Saturday Night Live comedian chose a riskier style, one most people haven't seen since Justin Timberlake had the same, very distinct look in 1998 (or since Mark McGrath was in Sugar Ray). Yes, we're talking about frosted tips.
Quick refresher: Frosted tips were a popular two-toned dye job mostly donned by boy band members — and Guy Fieri — before the turn of the century. It involved bleaching only the top half of the hair so the roots were dark while the ends were an icy white or yellow. Now, it seems Davidson is back on the trend after getting a haircut two days ago from barber Micah Walker.
Based on the photo in Walker's recent Instagram post, Davidson seemingly decided to keep the tips of his bleached hair long towards the front of his head, while trimming the rest short so the natural roots were visible. We've reached out to Walker to confirm if the throwback look was intentional or a happy accident as a result of hair growth. But from the looks of it, Davidson is fully aware of the fact that he's rocking a color trend you might find in a 98 Degrees music video — and pretty happy about it.
Whether or not this has anything to do with his breakup is Davidson's business. However, we will say this: Kristen Stewart, look out. Davidson is coming for your frosted throne.
