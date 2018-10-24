Pete Davidson's Breakup Cut Is Not What We Expected

Based on the photo in Walker's recent Instagram post, Davidson seemingly decided to keep the tips of his bleached hair long towards the front of his head, while trimming the rest short so the natural roots were visible. We've reached out to Walker to confirm if the throwback look was intentional or a happy accident as a result of hair growth. But from the looks of it, Davidson is fully aware of the fact that he's rocking a color trend you might find in a 98 Degrees music video — and pretty happy about it.