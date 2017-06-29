Kristen Stewart Is Bringing Frosted Tips Back

There is one telltale marker of a boy band member circa 1999, and that is frosted tips. It was the one style that A.J. McLean, Mark McGrath, Ashley Parker Angel, and — perhaps most upsettingly — my brother all actually requested from a professional colorist. And now... it's back.
Introducing the 2017 version, shown on Kristen Stewart. It's just as spiky and frosty and gelled, but it's a hell of a lot more badass this time around. It's a fun way to play with a buzzed head, especially when it's paired with a rocker tee rather than a boy band button-up. (But we wouldn't hate a puca shell necklace for old time's sake... just sayin'.)
Anyone who has gotten a super-short haircut before can vouch that growing it out can be a bit awkward, but the period does allow you to experiment with all sorts of styles and accessories, so we're hoping the actress serves up more inspiration soon. Still, if this look jumpstarts the comeback of frosted tips (which do happen to be trending all over the internet right now), we won't be mad. Just please, for the love of God, don't bring back the ramen noodle perm.
