It’s been 25 years since the Sanderson sisters put a spell on us, and the magic of Hocus Pocus still lingers. The 1993 film told the story of a group of kids in Salem who accidentally free three evil witches from a spell. The witches have Halloween to find a way to make themselves immortal; and the kids have just one night to stop them.
From movie marathons to haunted houses, fans of the cult classic are finding spooky ways to celebrate its anniversary. Ever since Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy brought the three beloved witches to life, it seems we can’t get enough of the Halloween hit. And no wonder — the film has become a seasonal favorite, watched by millions every year, probably because the movie isn't afraid to embrace its own campy vibes, leaving a heavy impact on the Halloween movie genre.
The iconic film is now getting a TV reboot, Disney Channel announced last year. The show is still in production, and will not feature the original cast; but if the bizarre book spinoff is any indication, it may follow the story of Max (Omri Katz) and Allison’s (Vinessa Shaw) daughter. Midler may not have high expectations, but we can’t wait to see what comes next.
While you’re waiting for the sequel, re-watch the original and catch up with the cast. From hit TV shows to Twitter rants, plenty has happened to them in the quarter century.