Apparently there is one person out there who's not excited for the Hocus Pocus remake, and not entirely surprisingly, it's Bette Midler.
Midler starred alongside Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in the original 1993 film, and spoke to People at the New York Restoration Project’s Hulaween party about the fact that Disney Channel is in the early stages of developing a reimagining of the cult classic.
"I know it’s cheap," she told the outlet. "It’s going to be cheap!"
For instance, she doesn't think they'll be able to find another person who can do Winifred Sanderson justice.
"I’m not sure what they’re going to do with my character," she continued. "My character is very, very broad and I don’t know who they’re going to find to play that."
Luckily, they have a lot of time to figure it out. Deadline first reported that the remake was in its early stages just a few weeks ago, so at the earliest, we probably won't get the reimagining until next Halloween.
In addition to a new cast, the film will also have a new director, but the core story will remain the same. It's about three villainous witches brought back to life in Salem, Massachusetts, and Twitter has a pretty good suggestion for who should play them:
So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3. Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison. pic.twitter.com/gkwy14oFmU— VisenyaTheConqueror (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017
"So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3," a fan wrote under the Essence cover featuring Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, and Taraji P. Henson. "Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison."
They added that Kendrick Lamar should be the voice of Thackery Binx, and that Big Freedia should make an appearance to tell the sisters' story. Put it all together, and you get something that looks like this:
It’s so perfect. I need it now! pic.twitter.com/CmDl9ZwwMb— Jordan Edwards (@JordanEdwards) July 18, 2017
Yep. Would watch in a heartbeat.
