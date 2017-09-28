Story from Movies

"Hocus Pocus" Is OFFICIALLY Getting A Remake & We Really Hope It Looks Like This

Morgan Baila
Photo: Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: Deadline reports that Disney Channel is in the early development stages of a Hocus Pocus remake. There are no solid details surrounding the project as of yet, which is being written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals), but Twitter had an idea or two earlier this summer of what a Hocus Pocus 2 should look like.
Read ahead to read the internet's pitch. Disney — are you listening?
This story was originally published July 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Hocus Pocus is an iconic film that can never be replicated. It's full of sugar, spice, a black cat that is kind of hot (?), and a lot of spellbinding witchcraft. The 1993 film has become a Halloween go-to for children of the 90s and beyond. And now, one person on the Internet is offering up a fresh and delightful update to the cult classic. The original film featured no minority leads, as The Huffington Post points out, with a trio of white witches (Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy) and bewitched children (Omri Katz, Thora Birch).
Advertisement
So, it's time for a much needed remake, and creative fan and Twitter user Persephone has the ideal ladies to recast it: Hidden Figures' Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, and Taraji P. Henson. Their cover of Essence is already a perfect indicator that they already know how to cast a spell on an audience with just one glance as the new and improved Sanderson sisters. And Zendaya as the other female lead. It's... perfect.
Additionally, Chance the Rapper would be cast as Max, Allison's love interest, and Quvenzhané Wallis would be Dani, Max's inquisitive little sister. But Persephone didn't stop there, she also suggested that Kendrick Lamar voice Thackery Binx.
And over 20,000 people wholeheartedly agree.
Someone went ahead and even made a legit mood board for this dream project, and it's a straight-up masterpiece.
Unfortunately, there are no signs of a remake actually happening anytime soon. But there's no harm in hoping because the world is ready.
Read these stories next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series