You know it's Halloween season when Hocus Pocus is on every major TV network through October. Whether it's running on loop on Freeform or you hunted it down on Netflix, the classic Disney movie rings in the best time of the year like no other. But for '90s babies who can't get enough of the Sanderson sisters, there's a new beauty collection here to satisfy your fixation.
You can thank Wonderland Magic Bath Company for adding to your fascination with the 1993 film featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Enter: the Hocus Pocus bath scrub and body butter.
Advertisement
Hocus Pocus Collection ??⚰ . . It's Just a Bunch of Hocus Pocus?- Just like the apple cider Allison offered Max & Dani at her parents Halloween party, but in donut form! Fresh from the oven apple cider donuts ? Crisp, juicy apples ? blended with warm cake ? and hints of cinnamon and caramel ? (This is a dupe of Cider Donut from bbw) | . Sanderson Sistas ⚰- A mixture of spices and three scents: (strongest) cranberry, apple and pumpkin ? . The 8 oz Whipped Body Scrub jar comes with dual labels! One side is vinyl silhouettes of the Sistas & the other side is a waterproof white label . Don't forget to use code: MAGIC for 10% off $20+ ?? . . ? WonderlandMagicBathCo.com ?
The only downside to the products is that the packaging isn't adorned with screenshots of our favorite Hocus Pocus scenes or with quotes like, "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.” The upside: No one but you will know you're a Hocus Pocus stan every time they go to your bathroom.
The six-piece line consists of two scented formulas — It's Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus and Sanderson Sisters. The former smells like apple cider donuts; the latter is a spicier blend of cranberry, apple, and pumpkin. (Not quite as scary as the real Sanderson sisters, but we'll take it.) You can choose from a body cream, scrub, or wash available in both fall scents. Better still, you can pick between a small and larger jar size (which will cost you $3 and $16, respectively) — so your Halloween passion doesn't have to die on November 1.
While the news doesn't come along with the announcement of a sequel, just be thankful you're not the virgin who lit the Black Flame candle.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement