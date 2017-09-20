Story from Beauty

Your Favorite Halloween Movie Just Inspired Its Own Beauty Collection

Samantha Sasso
You know it's Halloween season when Hocus Pocus is on every major TV network through October. Whether it's running on loop on Freeform or you hunted it down on Netflix, the classic Disney movie rings in the best time of the year like no other. But for '90s babies who can't get enough of the Sanderson sisters, there's a new beauty collection here to satisfy your fixation.
You can thank Wonderland Magic Bath Company for adding to your fascination with the 1993 film featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Enter: the Hocus Pocus bath scrub and body butter.
Advertisement
The only downside to the products is that the packaging isn't adorned with screenshots of our favorite Hocus Pocus scenes or with quotes like, "I put a spell on you, and now you're mine.” The upside: No one but you will know you're a Hocus Pocus stan every time they go to your bathroom.
The six-piece line consists of two scented formulas — It's Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus and Sanderson Sisters. The former smells like apple cider donuts; the latter is a spicier blend of cranberry, apple, and pumpkin. (Not quite as scary as the real Sanderson sisters, but we'll take it.) You can choose from a body cream, scrub, or wash available in both fall scents. Better still, you can pick between a small and larger jar size (which will cost you $3 and $16, respectively) — so your Halloween passion doesn't have to die on November 1.
While the news doesn't come along with the announcement of a sequel, just be thankful you're not the virgin who lit the Black Flame candle.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
L.A.'s Coolest Haircuts To Copy, Stat!
The Best Way To Get Rid Of Acne Scars
21 Million People Have Watched This Blackhead Removal Video
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series