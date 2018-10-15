Ariana Grande Looks To The Future In First Tweet Since Rumored Split

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had ended their engagement, with a source claiming that it "simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off." While neither Grande nor her SNL beau have commented on the split, the "God Is A Woman" singer did take to Twitter to share her plans for the future — and they are very good.
According to Grande's post on Monday, she is gearing up to celebrate beloved Broadway musical Wicked.
"honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time," the Sweetener mogul tweeted. "wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe."
honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time ? wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15 pic.twitter.com/oCC6ial3HX— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2018
Grande is referring to NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween, a concert tribute to the long-running Broadway production set to debut on the network October 29. Though it was announced in September that the pop star would take the stage — along with original cast members like Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth — it was unclear what song she would specifically perform. She does, however, have Broadway roots: She previously appeared in the Broadway musical 13, and, in 2016, starred in the live version of Hairspray!, also on NBC.
Though Grande stated she "wouldn't miss" the Wicked tribute event, the star has recently taken some much-needed time off following the September death of her ex-boyfriend and friend Mac Miller. She reportedly opted out of performing on the Saturday Night Live season opener for "emotional reasons," with Kanye West (and his MAGA hat) filling in instead. Over the weekend, she canceled a cancer benefit performance, with her manager, Scooter Braun, stating she "needs this time," presumably to heal.
Whatever is going on with Grande and Davidson, the star is looking forward to the future — and despite the many hardships of the last year, Grande's future is bright.
