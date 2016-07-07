Story from TV Shows

Ariana Grande Is Beyond Psyched About Her Next Big Role

Suzannah Weiss
Ariana Grande is thrilled about her latest casting news. The 23-year-old singer has snagged a role in Hairspray Live, which is set to air on NBC December 7. And it's an important one, at that. Grande will be playing Penny Pingleton, best friend to protagonist Tracy Turnblad.

In a series of tweets, Grande proved she's as excited as we are about the news. "I AM NOWWW A CHECKERBOARD CHICK," she exclaimed. The singer wrote that she was a big fan of the Broadway musical, which later became a movie with Amanda Bynes as Penny. Grande also tipped her hat to Kerry Butler, who played Penny in the original Broadway production.
Advertisement
So far, the star-studded cast also includes Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, and Jennifer Hudson.

Advertisement

More from TV