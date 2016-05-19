Ariana Grande Gives Greatest Interview Of Our Time, Discusses Topless Whole Foods Shopping

Grande shows her interviewer a series of misogynistic tweets from a U.K. radio station that shamed Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian for showing skin, while simultaneously praising Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik for it. This really grinds her gears. "If you’re going to rave about how sexy a male artist looks with his shirt off, and a woman decides to get in her panties or show her boobies for a photo shoot, she needs to be treated with the same awe and admiration," she says in the interview. And then, we have the quote to end all quotes.