Ariana Grande Isn't Having This Sexist Facebook Comment

Ariana Grande 1, disgruntled fan 0.
The pop star shows off her sensual side in the new video for "Dangerous Woman," and one fan couldn't take the heat.
As you can see from the screenshot below, the man stooped to calling Grande a "whore." The sexist comment got 32 likes.
Several days later, on April 9, Grande decided to respond.
Ariana Grande dragged a sexist fan, slut shaming her for showing skin in her Dangerous Woman video. Go off queen 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/A5z2Cl1GKL— Shady Music Facts (@musicnews_shade) April 9, 2016
"When will people stop being offended by women showing skin/expressing [their] sexuality?" she fired back. "Men take their shirts off/express their sexuality on stage, in videos, on Instagram, anywhere they want to, all the time. The double standard is so boring and exhausting. With all due respect, I think it's time you get your head out of your ass. Women can love their bodies, too!"
We believe that's what they call a "mic drop moment."
