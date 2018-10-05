This Assassination Nation Trench Coat Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

Imagine a film that takes the horror and chaos of The Purge and blends it (somehow seamlessly) with the teenage drama of Riverdale and the aesthetic of Spring Breakers. Basically, the result is a modern-day Heathers, but with better clothes and the Internet. Enter Assassination Nation, Neon Films' production about a high school senior named Lily (Odessa Young) and her three best friends who, along with their entire town, essentially get hacked and have their entire lives (secrets, sexts, etc.) strewn out on the metaphorical front lawn for every to see. Sounds like a nightmare, right? Just wait until you see what happens next.
But, amidst all the mayhem, one thing, in particular, stands out most: the fashion. Which makes sense given that the film's director, Sam Levinson, noted his "idea was that the girls would all look like they just walked off some Tumblr page." No surprise, we want the whole wardrobe. Of all the outfits, however, there's one piece we can't seem to forget. As part of the film, San Francisco-based brand Dolls Kill designed an exclusive red patent leather trench coat called, of all things, "The Viral Vengeance Trench Coat." Even the name is badass.
So whether you're on the lookout for the perfect Halloween costume or just feel like looking really freaking cool, this trench coat is the pick. And if you need a little more convincing, just take a look at the trailer below.
