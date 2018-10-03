Meghan Markle Wore An Under-$100 Shirt — & It's Still Available

For the trip, Markle wore a fitted Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt in hunter green and paired it with a silk dark green silk shirt from & Other Stories. The website describes the blouse as a "straight-fit silk shirt" that "features a relaxed shape with a slightly longer back, giving it a modern and versatile appeal." The former Suits star completed her look with an Emporio Armani cashmere coat and her trusted Stuart Weitzman heels. Surprisingly, Markle's top is still available on & Other Stories' site (especially given the fact that it's under $100). But trust the "Meghan Markle effect" will soon go into motion, so move fast if you actually want a chance to own something royal-approved.