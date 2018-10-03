Meghan Markle Wore An Under-$100 Shirt — & It's Still Available

Kate Middleton isn't the only royal who loves a high-low mix. On Wednesday, Meghan Markle visited Sussex with her husband, Prince Harry. It's the first time the newlyweds have visited the country of their namesake duke-dome. The couple carried out a series of royal engagements, but we were captivated by Markle's outfit — per usual.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw a copy of the American Declaration of Independence, then went to visit the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park. On this trip, the two also will travel to East Sussex to the country's Brighton Pavilion to learn about its history, as well as met with sexual assault survivors and local kids. A royal agenda this packed needs a look that can go the distance, and Markle's outfit does just that.
For the trip, Markle wore a fitted Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt in hunter green and paired it with a silk dark green silk shirt from & Other Stories. The website describes the blouse as a "straight-fit silk shirt" that "features a relaxed shape with a slightly longer back, giving it a modern and versatile appeal." The former Suits star completed her look with an Emporio Armani cashmere coat and her trusted Stuart Weitzman heels. Surprisingly, Markle's top is still available on & Other Stories' site (especially given the fact that it's under $100). But trust the "Meghan Markle effect" will soon go into motion, so move fast if you actually want a chance to own something royal-approved.
Advertisement