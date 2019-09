Walmart Is Acquiring Plus-Size Fashion Brand Eloquii

So, what does this mean for the four-year-old plus-size fashion e-tailer? A lot of good things, actually. For starters, "not much" is changing, according to a blog post written by the brand. "Walmart loves that the way we approach design, quality, fit, and fashion are brand non-negotiables [sic] and will always be at the heart of what we do," Eloquii wrote to its customers. "We’re the same Eloquii team producing the new fashion you know and love — just with a new parent." The new ownership will allow Eloquii to expand its business, increase its operational leverage, and improve its quality — which also means more pop-ups and potential brick-and-mortar locations.