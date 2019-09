The recently reformed Columbus Day, which now properly identifies as Indigenous Peoples Day , is still observed as a three-day weekend in most regions of the country. And where there's a three-day weekend, there's an onslaught of sales not far off. While we recommend celebrating the actual holiday in a more respectable form — donating to organizations that are set up to support Native Americans like Stand with Standing Rock is a good start — there's no harm in taking non-celebratory advantage of the deals dropping this week.