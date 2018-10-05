Any true discount fiend worth their weight has already begun a countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. The changing of the seasons might equate with PSLs, sweater weather, and #spoopy Halloween decor for some, but for others, it's an indicator that the bonkers sales week isn't far offer. Sadly, we're not quite there yet. But if you're itching to get some bargain hunting practice in, consider this weekend your training ground.
The recently reformed Columbus Day, which now properly identifies as Indigenous Peoples Day, is still observed as a three-day weekend in most regions of the country. And where there's a three-day weekend, there's an onslaught of sales not far off. While we recommend celebrating the actual holiday in a more respectable form — donating to organizations that are set up to support Native Americans like Stand with Standing Rock is a good start — there's no harm in taking non-celebratory advantage of the deals dropping this week.
Click ahead to see the best of this weekend's discounts that will tide you over until the post-Thanksgiving madness.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.