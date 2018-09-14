Yes! Our Favorite Activewear Brand Just Extended Its Sizing

On Friday, in line with the launch of its fall collection, Year of Ours has some good news: It's extending its sizing to encompass XS to XXL. "We have always wanted to offer all sizing, but never had the selling space to do so. When we launched two years ago, the company was focused on wholesale and our retailers were not buying into larger sizing," Year of Ours founder Eleanor Haycock tells Refinery29. "As the company has grown, we are lucky to have a platform through our own website to offer extended sizing directly to our customers. We have noticed in 2018 many of our retailers are now also adding more sizing to their sites too, which is exciting."