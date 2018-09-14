Yes! Our Favorite Activewear Brand Just Extended Its Sizing

When you come across workout clothing that can actually withstand your exercising and look good outside the gym, it kind-of feels like finding your soulmate. That's essentially how I felt when I discovered Year Of Ours, a stylish activewear brand that launched a couple years back with sport-inspired collections (one of its first popular items was a pair of lace-up-front leggings that resemble those of football players). Since then, Year Of Ours has become my go-to for the trend of the summer: bike shorts. It makes the perfect ribbed pair in a variety of colors that can be worn everywhere.
On Friday, in line with the launch of its fall collection, Year of Ours has some good news: It's extending its sizing to encompass XS to XXL. "We have always wanted to offer all sizing, but never had the selling space to do so. When we launched two years ago, the company was focused on wholesale and our retailers were not buying into larger sizing," Year of Ours founder Eleanor Haycock tells Refinery29. "As the company has grown, we are lucky to have a platform through our own website to offer extended sizing directly to our customers. We have noticed in 2018 many of our retailers are now also adding more sizing to their sites too, which is exciting."
In addition to extending the size range, the entire fall collection is focusing on the real-life demands of all women, no matter their size. "I am personally a size large and our designer Alejandra is a medium," Haycock explains. "We have a hard time fitting into a lot of others brands in the market because we do have curves. It's extremely frustrating how many brands 'run small' or are made for one body type." It's exciting for the brand to continue to become a place where all women can find the trendy, "relentlessly wearable" (as YOO puts it on their website), pieces they've been searching high and low for. And, we have to say, it's refreshing seeing these pieces photographed on someone other than a straight-size model.
Time to get on the bike short bandwagon.
