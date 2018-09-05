Did Younes Set Up Kourtney To Be Snapped By Paps?

Kourtney Kardashian has once again found herself in the spotlight, despite her consistent attempts to distance herself from her famous family. Unlike much of this season of KUWTK, this time it's not little sis Kim who's stirring up the family drama. Instead, it might be coming straight from her ex, Younes Bendjima.
On Monday, paparazzi snapped pics of Kardashian in a car with Bendjima outside of a sushi joint in Malibu. The worst part? He might have been the one to tip the paps off.
According to TMZ, sources close to Kim and Khloé said that the sisters believe Bendjima staged the late-night "closure" meeting for the sole purpose of attracting photo-hungry paps. To make things worse, the source also said that the KarJenners believe this wasn't the first time the young model tipped off the paparazzi to garner attention, especially since the paps would show up in places the two "had never been" before.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Kardashians' reps for comment and, as of publishing time, has not been able to independently verify the unnamed source's claims.
For someone who's been so committed to staying away from drama, the eldest Kardashian has certainly attracted loads of it over the past few months. She's warded off attacks from Kim and Khloé, kept her head down as ex Scott Disick runs around with girlfriend Sofia Richie, and dodged inquiries about her ever-changing relationship with Bendjima (the two broke up last month after rumors spread that he'd been unfaithful).
For now, Kardashian doesn't seem to be sweating the allegations against her ex or the most recent paparazzi photos. Instead, she's been filling her time rebranding herself as a "rich bitch," taking adorable pics of Penelope slurping noodles, and showing off her lavish home in an Italian magazine. Why put up with drama when you're too busy channeling Bruno Mars and Cardi B by dripping in finesse?
