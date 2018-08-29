A Guide To The Crazy World Of Celebrity Instagram Poses

Have you ever scrolled through your Instagram feed and felt an eerie déjà vu? Or noticed that while hopping from one celebrity to another, most of the photos had the same aesthetic? Maybe you've even noticed that certain celebrity poses have even trickled down to your friends' feed? If you've made these observations, you're not wrong. Celebrities hopping on trends started by each other is nothing new, but social media has made it easier to spot when one stylistic decision becomes a full-on trend.
The most popular Insta poses can be seen emulated over and over again from actress to singer to model to influencer and can be categorized, sorted, and named. The "Bambi" gives off a doe-like innocence while adding to a curvier look, the "Barbie Feet" is front and center in every model-of-the-moment's feed, and the "Manspread" gives off a zero-fucks-to-give vibe. The poses range from the truly absurd Kim Kardashian Mannequin to the classic Bella Hadid and Taraji P. Henson Glamazon.
Ahead, we have sorted the very best celebrity poses with some guidance on how to spot them.