Who's the greatest of them all? According to Vans, M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E. The popular sneaker brand has teamed up with the Disney team once again to bring a new, soon-to-be-sold-out capsule collection of sneakers. This time around, the collection passes on making nods to popular Pixar characters or well-known villains. Instead, the focus is all on the chief mouse himself.
In honor of Mickey's upcoming 90th birthday, the sneaker and T-shirt collection is an ode to the mouse's evolution. Vans tapped four iconic artists to create one-of-a-kind artwork that features the Disney character: John Van Hamersveld, an illustrator and graphic designer best known for psychedelic patterns and vibrant color schemes; Mister Cartoon, a sought-after LA-based tattoo artist who specializes in three-dimensional appearing creations; Geoff McFetridge, a Canadian animator, illustrator, and designer who brings surrealism mixed with minimalism to the table; and Taka Hayashi, a Vault by Vans regular who's all about unique designs and attention to detail.
The result is an eight-piece collection comprised of four OG Ski-Hi LX sneakers and four short-sleeved graphic tees. While more masculine than some of Vans' previous Disney endeavors, we're sure that won't stop mega-fans from counting down to its arrival. Because if Vans' recent Van Gogh collection is any indication (or really, any collaboration it's done, ever), these basics are sure to fly off the shelves.
You can shop the newest Disney x Vans collaboration globally starting Tuesday, August 28, with retail prices running between $78 to $100. To read more about the upcoming collection, head to Vans.com/Vault.