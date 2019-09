L.A. Girls Love This New Under-$20 Hair Line

Inspired by Los Angeles' biggest hair trends, spiked with luxury scents (developed by Jérome Epinette , the French perfumer behind Byredo's Gypsy Water ), and poured into the chicest cheapie packaging we’ve seen, the line feels different right out of the gate. The brand really went for it with its product categories, too — including luxury scalp scrubs and targeted serums you typically only see in Sephora or Barneys. Best part? Everything's between $12 and $17.