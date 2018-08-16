L.A. Girls Love This New Under-$20 Hair Line

Leopard print midi skirts. Gucci-inspired loafers. Dangly hoops. These are just a few of the items that might inspire you to surf over to & Other Stories, the Swedish sister brand to H&M that launched stateside four years ago. But today, the brand is shifting its focus from fast-fashion separates and trendy makeup into uncharted territory: hair.
Inspired by Los Angeles' biggest hair trends, spiked with luxury scents (developed by Jérome Epinette, the French perfumer behind Byredo's Gypsy Water), and poured into the chicest cheapie packaging we’ve seen, the line feels different right out of the gate. The brand really went for it with its product categories, too — including luxury scalp scrubs and targeted serums you typically only see in Sephora or Barneys. Best part? Everything's between $12 and $17.
Of course, trendy L.A. branding is one thing, but actually tapping into the laissez faire approach to hair in SoCal is another, so the Scandinavian brand hired local celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath, who's known for her no-heat styling and A-list clientele (like Nicole Kidman, Rashida Jones, and Sofia Vergara).
Heath, who co-created the range with L.A. women in mind, explains how the 13-product (and growing) line will take you to the West Coast faster than a first class ticket, ahead.